Wauwatosa police involved in fatal shooting in Mayfair shopping center

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=homicide%2Ccheesecake-factory%2Cgun-crime%2Cinvestigation%2Cfroedtert-hospital&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Play automatically

Show thumbnails

Show captions

Last slideNext slide

WAUWATOSA – One person was killed during a shooting on Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Mayfair shopping center.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a press conference Sunday night that around 5:41 PM. shopping center security “reported a malfunction involving around 10 people in the shopping center.”

“While officers responded, at least one witness reported that a suspect involved in the outage was in possession of a gun,” he said.

Weber said that officers “located a group of people outside the mall” and four suspects “fled on foot.”

“One of them corresponded to the description of the suspect in possession of the gun,” Weber said. “Officers called in pursuit and chased themselves through the parking lot.

“During the chase, the suspect was in possession of a gun,” Weber said. “An officer fired his service weapon and hit the suspect.”

The officers provided “life-saving measures” to the suspect, who was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he was declared dead at 6.30 p.m.

“The only thing we can confirm at the moment is that the suspect is a man,” Weber said.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which, according to Weber, is the standard procedure.

The Milwaukee Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the shooting, Weber said.

Researchers saw an area in the parking lot at the Cheesecake factory.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has useful information is asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4642644002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleinlinehtml5&keywords=homicide%2Ccheesecake-factory%2Cgun-crime%2Cinvestigation%2Cfroedtert-hospital&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4642644002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/03/PMJS/07dad1f8-60e3-43e7-9336-2de46a8f85b9-Mayfair_shooting_06158.JPG?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

The police investigate on the scene of a fatal shooting involving officers involved in the Cheesecake Factory in the Mayfair shopping center

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/02/02/milwaukee-county-medical-examiner-mayfair-mall-amid-reports-shooting/4642227002/