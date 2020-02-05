Waukesha Police: Teen who said he was the target of “spurred”, “voiced” racial blemishes

WAUKESHA – Waukesha investigators worked around the clock to find every element of the fight that took place Monday, February 3. After that attack, a concerned teenager said he was the target and threw it on the sidewalk.

However, new video shared with FOX6 News gives a clearer picture of what happened between teenagers in a parking lot in Waukesha between 9:00 PM. on the evening of 3 February. Police said they responded to the report of a fight on Sunset Drive.

The mother of 15-year-old Jaylen Hughes – seeing a red sweatshirt during the fight – held out to FOX6 News and believed that the incident was racially motivated after her son was injured.

“It literally attacks every fiber of its being. It’s not cool. It’s not OK,” said the mother, Athena Bernal.

But Waukesha police say they have learned from videos and school aid officers that before the fight the 17-year-olds involved had not made any racist statements with whom the 15-year-old had a fight.

Police say the only racial allegations were used by the 15-year-old himself before the fight and that things got worse after he threw food and damaged a car.

The teenage driver of the car sent FOX6 news video which left a dent after the incident. He said they tried to drive away from the situation, but were repeatedly provoked – causing things to escalate.

Waukesha police say the incident was not racially motivated. Researchers determined that the actions and racist insults of the 15-year-old were what led to the fight.

Authorities say that five 17-year-olds were arrested in the incident. Officers believe they tried to leave the situation peacefully before the 15-year-old damaged a car – he was arrested for his behavior in the case. FOX6 News spoke to his mother who said they are now trying to get ahead.

Details of the Waukesha police incident:

