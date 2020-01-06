Waukesha County Courthouse Evacuated After Bombing

Loading...

A vehicle from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department blocks the parking lot adjacent to the county courthouse on Monday, January 6. A security threat resulted in the evacuation of the building. (Photo: Jim Riccioli / Now News Group)

A bomb alert evacuated the Waukesha County courthouse Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s office confirmed the evacuation, but said officials were too busy coping with it to comment further.

County director Paul Farrow said in a tweet that the courthouse complex and administrative building, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., had been evacuated due to an unspecified “security threat”.

“Do not try to enter these facilities until further notice,” he wrote.

A press release from Farrow’s office said the facility had closed due to a bomb threat. No further information was immediately available.

Some area residents have received alerts on their phones as follows: “Extreme alert: the Waukesha County courthouse and administrative center is closed until further notice due to a security concern. Visit the site Web and media for updates. “

This story will be updated.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

