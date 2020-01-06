Waukesha County Courthouse Evacuated After Bombing

Loading...

A vehicle from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department blocks the parking lot adjacent to the county courthouse on Monday, January 6. A security threat resulted in the evacuation of the building. (Photo: Jim Riccioli / Now News Group)

The Waukesha County courthouse and administrative building will be closed for the rest of the day Monday after a bomb alert evacuated shortly after 9 a.m.

Sheriff Eric Severson said at a press conference that the threat was considered to be serious. He said there was enough information about the threat to justify the evacuation. It is not known how many people have been evacuated.

A K-9 unit from Milwaukee County was scanning the building. Severson refused to discuss what had been found.

Earlier, county director Paul Farrow said in a tweet that the courthouse complex and administrative building, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., had been evacuated due to a “security threat” not specified.

“Do not try to enter these facilities until further notice,” he wrote.

A press release from Farrow’s office said the facility had closed due to a bomb threat. No further information was immediately available.

Some area residents have received alerts on their phones as follows: “Extreme alert: the Waukesha County courthouse and administrative center is closed until further notice due to a security concern. Visit the site Web and media for updates. “

The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administrative Building is closed due to a security threat. Please do not attempt to enter these facilities until further notice.

