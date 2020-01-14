Waterproof, weatherproof and durable winter boots

Winter boots don’t have to be the most avant-garde. They must keep our feet warm and dry and they should last more than one season. There are many boots that are not enough and no one deserves wet socks. From slip-on to sheepskin linings to waterproof suede, here are some winter boots that will keep your tootsies warm year after year.

Men’s Bozeman Tall Insulated Waterproof Boots

The best part of Bogs boots is the ease of wearing. Nothing is more annoying than putting a woolen foot on a boot and then having to tie laces and readjust a tongue. The Slip-on Bozeman and Classic Bogs boots have handles on each side for easy donning.

Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Insulated Snow Boot

These Columbia boots have what’s called a Techlight midsole, which adds superior cushioning to a sturdy, weather-resistant shoe. The durable rubber sole means you won’t slip or slip when there is melted snow on the ground. They are made of waterproof leather and have 200 g insulation to keep you warm and comfortable.

UGG Adirondack II Women’s Winter Boot

The UGG Adirondack II boot may not be the most streamlined design, but it more than compensates for its functionality. With its waterproof outer shell, plus an inner waterproof liner, it will keep your feet dry.

Sperry Men’s Avenue Top-Sider Duck Boot

Made from 100% leather, these simple duck boots are fully waterproof and have a sturdy rubber sole. The fleece lining will keep your feet comfortable all day long and the lace will help prevent snow from entering the ankle. Choose from two colors: Tan / Brown or Black / Amaretto.

A robust and durable mid-calf boot is something Sorel can do well. The Caribou boot is sealed to prevent snow, ice or the dreaded winter mix and its Sherpa cuff keeps your leg warm while ensuring that no rogue snowflake gets into the boot upper.

Winter boot Vasque Snowblime UltraDry for men

Need something a little more rural and a little less urban? The Snowblime washbasin has the brand’s UltraDry waterproofing system and Thinsulate synthetic insulation. It is a hiking shoe that you will really appreciate, even if hiking is not the best.

Women’s Shellista III Boots

Wrapping the entire lower half of your leg in a boot is a great way to keep feet dry. North Face Shellista III boots are 17-inch waterproof suede and nubuck, plus a rubber lugged sole for added grip in all weathers.

Women’s Polar Waterproof Boots, Mid-Calf

These boots lined with (fake) fur have a high upper to ward off snow and a durable non-slip rubber sole for better traction. Speaking of the upper, there are different cuff options to suit your style, from knit sweater to sherpa. There’s even a side zipper that allows you to put them on and take them off easily, without fumbling over potentially frozen laces while wearing gloves.

This list would not be complete without the L.L. Bean Boot. It’s a classic for a reason, and I’ve had mine for almost five years now, with no signs of wear. If you have leather ones, I recommend using mink oil once a winter to ensure a good seal.

