After Water parks singer Awsten knight challenged fans to tweet 20,000 retweets today in exchange for a new album, they kept that promise. Kind of.

The group publishes a collection of demo songs for 1 (A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED HOME DEMOS, IT’S NOT G OR EVEN AN ALBUM, SHUT UP ENJOY) on SoundCloud that you can broadcast now.

The original tweet that led to this release was a bold decision given their rabid fan base.

20 000 RTS I DEPOSIT A NEW ALBUM OF WATERPARKS TODAY

LESS THAN 20,000 RTS, I DON’T DROP A NEW WATERPARKS ALBUM TODAY

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

After the tweet started drawing numbers, the group appeared to have noticed that it was going to achieve its goal.

SORRY @ HOPELESS, MDDN, ETC https://t.co/rtBQVpryaq

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 22, 2020

Then they really hit 20,000 retweets and the wait started for the “album drop”.

FUCK https://t.co/kSR8LynV7U

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

INCREASE A LITTLE MUSIC TODAY WHEN IT’S DONE DOWNLOADING, THIS BETTER SHIT GETS STILL 20,000 LIKES, HERE’S HOW MUCH STRESS I DID EVERYWHERE THESE ARE ALL HOME DEMOS AIGHT pic.twitter.com/ faFVe9uVT1

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 23, 2020

Waterparks has really dropped something new that you can listen to below. Notably, the “LIFE IS PUKE” track features Knight discussing the tweet reaching 20,000 retweets and checking Drake’s Twitter account to see if he gets as many retweets (he doesn’t).

“Okay, so you’re assholes.” I didn’t think it was going to get 20,000 and everyone is so mad at me. I hope you like this shit at least a little, “he says. “Maybe Drake gets 20,000 retweets?” I’m going to watch Drake’s Twitter. Why can’t I find it, ah, Drizzy, I’m sorry. Yo, all right, Drake doesn’t even receive 20,000 retweets, it’s crazy. “

ALL ARE DISASSEMBLED. OKAY. I PROMISED. HERE IS THE DELIVERY. ENJOY.

“1 (A COLLECTION OF NON-RELEASED HOME DEMOS, IT’S NOT G, OR EVEN AN ALBUM, TENDER ENJOY)”

LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/Bl5A17Xqmb pic.twitter.com/MqLqlUehlb

– DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 23, 2020

OKAY. REALLY MAKES TWEET LIKE A JOKE BUT 20,000 REWARDS. GOOD GOD. YOU WIN. HERE IS A MOUTH OF GOODNIGHT SONGS. RETWEET WHERE ✨ YOUR NEAREST FRIENDS WILL SUFFER 😦✨

LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/aSjGEija9K pic.twitter.com/V6BF2vbtXL

– WATERPARKS (@waterparks) January 23, 2020

What do you think of the new Waterparks demo collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

