Waterloo's leaders are discussing the challenges the region will face over the next decade – Kitchener

The start of a new year on Wednesday also marks the beginning of a new decade.

In recent days, Global News has published articles discussing the past 10 years with Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

We also spoke to local decision-makers about their greatest hopes for the region, the challenges that lie ahead over the next decade, and their New Year's resolutions for 2020.

What is your greatest hope for the Waterloo region in the next ten years?

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

"Over the next ten years, we could continue to build on the momentum we've seen in the past ten years, and particularly in the last half of the last decade."

"I think we want to make sure that this community and region remain at the forefront and outweigh their weight for the size of the community that we are at both the state and country levels. I hope we can continue that.

"I would also say that we continue to evolve, grow and stay at the forefront, and I hope we can find a way to ensure and model how we can do this not only economically but also socially to ensure can bring everyone with them.

"And you know, we can face some of our biggest challenges, including … the things that are probably the ones that concern me the most at night. This is not just the situation in Kitchener, but in the entire region of our homeless and those who are dealing with mental health and addiction problems and so on. How do we really and sensibly approach this as a community? Because I believe that, you know, we can not only do it better, we have to do it better. "

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

"Better ways to connect the corridor between the Toronto and Waterloo regions is certain. The corridor between the Toronto and Waterloo region requires traffic because of traffic. Toronto is getting closer and that's a problem.

“So we need a better connection to Pearson and Toronto. And that will happen in the next decade because it has to. The reason for this is that we compete internationally with Silicon Valley with a population of 10 million.

"Although Waterloo is great and the Waterloo region has 600,000 inhabitants, we need the people of southern Ontario to survive on the global stage."

Karen Redman, Chair of the Waterloo Region

“That we can continue to ensure the quality of life that I think makes the Waterloo region so special.

"And I think the other thing I took with me for my first year as regional chairman is the incredible connectivity of so many parts of our community that may not seem so connected at first glance, but are very similar.

“And I would watch the ION launch after $ 3.1 billion in private investment. I look forward to completing Phase 2 and reaching out to senior government levels to find a relationship that will help them fund this and that. This type of investment will happen in Phase 2, which will take place in Cambridge.

"So it is still very well connected and ensures that the economic benefits that come from this region benefit all corners of the region."

What is your biggest concern for the Waterloo region over the next ten years?

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

“Affordability is becoming increasingly important. I'm really concerned about what's happening to the middle class. We have jobs at one end of the spectrum or at the other end of the spectrum, but the connectivity and the connection, the continuum between them, to move people from lower to higher incomes really do disappear. And that really worries me.

“This has an impact on affordability because we are an attractive place to live. And that drives up prices.

"Homelessness is an important challenge for the future because of the division of the salary range into two.

“Adaptation to climate change. So we don't just have to do our best to stop climate change by working here in the city of Waterloo, Waterloo region. We also have to plan what others are not doing, which means that we are planning floods and additional expenses for rainwater ponds and larger pipes and these expensive conversions, expensive jobs. "

Karen Redman, Chair of the Waterloo Region

“To further secure the quality of life.

"To be able to go to the provincial and federal government with one voice and set local priorities because I think it will attract the attention of the higher levels of government.

“There is no doubt that the services we provide are under pressure. There are additional services and the tax base that municipalities can access through property tax has never been considered to meet some of these demands. "

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

"I recently had a conversation with a cabinet minister who asked me:" What do you really need in the near future? "

“[I said]: 'I need you to continue investing in the infrastructure. You must continue to invest in climate change because it is a priority for our citizens. You can continue to invest in jobs, but the biggest change you can make to our community and its people right now is to provide me and this region with 300 to 500 support beds with operating costs to help people get the support they need, they need in terms of addiction and psychological support.

"I think that would be one of the most transformative things when you look at the full spectrum of the community, because once you start tackling this, you unlock resources and then you have the opportunity to do a whole bunch of other problems in the community tackle too.

“From an economic point of view, it took a lot of effort and energy to bring the dynamic in this region to where it is now. The challenge will be to make sure that we don't become complacent and keep the laser focus and move forward. I think it will be a challenge to ensure that provincial and federal governments continue to focus on making the most important investment decisions that are necessary to ensure our success.

"So … this is phase 2 of the LRT from Fairview to Cambridge … these are two-way full-day trains from Toronto to Kitchener as well as the connection to the airport in the Waterloo region and the possible role that it could play in the future as an auxiliary airport for Pearson. "

Do you have a New Year's resolution for 2020?

Karen Redman, Chair of the Waterloo Region

"I love New Year's resolutions and mine are always positive. For a year I have decided that I will drink better wine, so it is never punishable. They are things you can do to refine your lifestyle.

"I would say that I go to the cinema once a month. We always talk about it, never get there. I would say that I go to the cinema once a month. "

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

“One of my resolutions for the New Year would be to better understand what some of the problems we are beginning to see with gentrification and homelessness – to learn from others who have made mistakes and how we can learn from those mistakes but also from others who have done positive things and see how we can tackle some of them more effectively as our community evolves. "

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

"Run more. I was in a Fitbit Challenge weekly [from September]. I kind of fell off because I tried to do things before Christmas, and so on. First, walking is good for your health. Second, can it everyone, including me; and thirdly, you can experience the traces of Waterloo, part of the active transportation network in which we have invested.

“The Uptown BIA released a report saying that Uptown is the confluence of five main paths, including the Trans-Canada Trail, and you can take that for granted. We put all of these things together that was planned. And then, yes, it's like five trails coming together here, and that's so cool.

"Anyway, for me … personally it's more about getting out and running. I'm not going to exercise or lose weight, I'm just going to say running. I could do that."

