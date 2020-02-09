Waterford’s man, who is accused of pretending to be a police officer, has been charged

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has had an incident with Adrian Ansah-Asante.

23-year-old Ansah-Asante is accused of appearing as a police officer before Sheriff Mike Bouchard caught him.

CONNECTED: The Oakland County sheriff describes how to convince a fake cop: “I am the sheriff. Who are you? ‘

Police said Ansah-Asante made his dark SUV look like a police vehicle with stickers, bumpers, and police lights.

Bouchard saw the vehicle accelerate on Thursday on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township. He said he noticed some details of the vehicle and knew something was wrong.

“I noticed a few things that didn’t make sense to me,” said Bouchard.

The SUV even had a radar unit and a mounted laptop.

When Bouchard went through the license plate and saw that it was registered with a private individual. At that moment, he decided to overtake the vehicle.

“He said,” Who are you? “And I said,” I’m the sheriff. Who are you? “Bouchard recalled.

CONNECTED: “I’m the sheriff. Who are you?”: Mike Bouchard puts on a man who claims to be a police officer

When the police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found that Ansah-Asante had a loaded firearm without a valid gun license.

Ansah-Asante is now facing a crime and misdemeanor charge for his fake police vehicle. Bond was set at $ 50,000, and if released, he must wear a GPS tether.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office asks the public if anyone has been stopped by Ansah-Asante or has witnessed such an incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.

Adrian Ansah-Asante (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.