Water tanker crashes in NSW when bush fires burn

Three people died tragically after a large water tanker crashed fighting bush fires in the Snowy Mountains.

Helicopters desperately searched for the water bomber after the NSW Rural Fire Service lost contact with the C-130 Hercules plane on Thursday afternoon.

The plane extinguished flames near Peak View in the Snowy Monaro region.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we were told that there was an air accident involving a large air tanker that responds to fires in NSW,” said ACT Commissioner for Operations Georgeina Whelan.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said earlier, “Local ground crews suggest the plane may have crashed.”

“A number of helicopters are in the area to conduct a search,” the service said.

According to a spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance, five ambulances and two rescue helicopters were deployed after reports of a plane crash in Peak View.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious plane incident in the south of NSW this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Canberra Airport was closed due to a bush fire on Thursday afternoon and all flights to and from the airport were discontinued.

Water bombers were approaching the fast-moving grass fire near Canberra Airport when those in the airport and nearby residents were told that it was too late to leave.

The out of control fire burned on both sides of the airport and it is unclear how long flights will be affected if several of them are diverted to Sydney.

A bush fire south of the airport was set to “emergency” levels on Thursday.

Hundreds of passengers were hit by the fire, which blew heavy smoke across the runway.

Videos posted by viewers showed strong winds blowing through the trees, thick smoke blankets next to the airport, and water bombers approaching the fire.

Residents of the Canberra suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate and Queanbeyans Crestwood have been told that it is too late to leave and should seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday, but with strong winds and high temperatures, conditions in Canberra have worsened.

A second fire near the airport, which started on Thursday morning, is at the “watch and act” level.

Nearby residents were asked to finalize their bushfire plans as authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate.

Firefighters also responded to burning trees in the southern Canberra suburb of Monash.

ACT’s emergency services have issued a complete fire ban.

A large fire near Adaminaby, south of the ACT, was at “emergency” level, while the fire at Clyde Mountain on the south coast of New South Wales had been expanded to “observe and act”.

A return of the hot and windy conditions resulted in seven bush fires in NSW and ACT being raised to emergency warning levels on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rose into the 1940s.

The fire in Box Hill in northwest Sydney was downgraded to “Watch and Do” after 1:00 PM.

Blazes on Clyde Mountain and Badja Forest on the south coast, Adaminaby in the Snowy Mountains and Big Jack Mountain, and Glen Allen in the Bega Valley are still in an emergency, along with another fire near Canberra Airport.

Though it rained on fire areas across the state last week, hot temperatures and high winds on Thursday led to an increase in fire activity.

Temperatures reached 42 degrees in western Sydney at Penrith and Richmond and further inland at Coonamble and Bourke.

Seven NSW fire regions extending from the Queensland border to the Victoria border are completely prohibited, including the Greater Sydney area. All seven regions were assumed to have a “severe” or “extreme” bush fire risk.

84 fires burned across New South Wales, 40 of which still had to be contained at 3 p.m.

“Today we are returning to the bad old times we have seen in the past few months,” said NSW Secretary of State David Elliott on Thursday morning.

“Of course, we appeal to people to remain vigilant.”

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said local conditions had improved due to rain in the past week, but not all communities affected by fire had been soaked.

The commissioner predicted that the fires around Sydney – including the major fires in Gospers Mountain and Green Wattle Creek – could worsen again.

The unprecedented flames in NSW killed 21 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes this fire season.

