Water main interruption in Chelsea flooding street, causing kinks away

Updated: 6:00 PM EST February 1, 2020

AT THE END OF THE DAY. JOSH? >> The reporter: an apparent endless stream of water down SASAGAMORE EVENING IN CHELSEA, at 4:00 AM IN THE MORNING. THE ASPHALT BUCKED OUT OF THE POWER OF THE WATER. ONE THIRD OF THE CITY IS TEMPORARILY OFFLINE. >> WE ARE FOUND WITH CALLS ON WATER PRESSURE. >> [UNATCHABLE] >>> OVER A FOOT OF WATER ENDED IN THE BASEMENT OF THE HERNANDEZ FAMILY HOME. THEY HERE WERE 18 YEARS. BOTH BROTHERS KNOWING CLEANING WILL BE EXTENDED. >> WE MUST – IT’S A LOT OF WATER IN THE BASEMENT. >> The reporter: THE WATER WAS TURNED OFF, THEY FOUND THE SPOT THAT BROKEN, BUT THE HEAVY EQUIPMENT HERE, AND THIS FIX CAN FIND THE NIGHT. THE FRONT VIEW FOR THIS YOUNG SPECTATOR, SUCH AS CUTS IMPROVED ON THE ROAD TO RESOLVE THE PROBLEM. THIS IS NOT THE LATEST TIME THIS TIME. >> THEY HAVE FIXED THE STREET. I WILL SAY ABOUT FIVE YEARS, so it’s fairly new. I DON’T KNOW WHAT IT MAY CAUSE BUT – >> The Reporter: WHY IT HAPPEN AGAIN IS A PART OF THE INVESTIGATION. IN CHELSEA, JOSH

The water pipe is fixed, but crews can work all night to repair the road.

