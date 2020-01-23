OUR JOSH BROGADIR IS THERE WITH THE LAST. JOSH: THE WATER CONTINUES TO FLOW HERE. THAT REALLY STOPS A LITTLE. IT’S GOOD NEWS. I had to turn around to tell you. IT’S IN FORCE WHEN YOU HAVE 18 DEGREES IN THE MAIN WATER BREAK. A POLICE OFFICER SAID THAT THEY ARE ALWAYS TRYING TO FIND THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE LOCATION OF THIS LEAK. THEY WAIT THAT THIS WORK WILL CONTINUE ALL MORNING. THIS IS ROUTE 20, A BUSY ROUTE COMING THROUGH THE WEST METRO. ISOLATE THIS AREA AND A POLICE OFFICER FOUND AT 3:00 PM IN THE MORNING, AFFECTING BUSINESSES HERE. SEVERAL BANKS AS WELL AS A PRICING MACHINE AND CVS AND OTHER COMPANIES. THIS AFFECTS THE WATER PRESSURE A POLICE OFFICER TOLD ME THAT IT MAY SUSPECT WHEN THE PRESSURE COMES BACK. YOU MUST FIND ANOTHER WAY AROUND YOUR WAY

Water line rupture floods streets of busy section of Marlborough

Updated: 6:18 am EST Jan 23, 2020

A water line rupture flooded the streets in a busy section of Marlborough early Thursday. A police officer reported the rupture just before 3 a.m. on East Main Street, which is Route 20. Water flow quickly filled the street. union, CVS, Thai restaurant and Dunkin ‘Donuts. Cleaning should be important and the street is closed. Teams are working to repair the pipe.

There are only 18 degrees here in Marlborough as teams repair a broken main water line. Water pours down East Main Street (Rt 20). @marlboroughmapd indicates that the road will be closed for hours. Crews trying to find a broken pipe. You want to make sure the road is not compromised. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/8fMcyYanjm

– Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) January 23, 2020

