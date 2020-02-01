watchOS 7: Apple Watch face switching based on closing rings, position and schedules

Apple Watch is highly customizable thanks to its large collection of watch faces and complications. You can manage the layouts of watch faces directly from the Apple Watch or from the Companion app on your iPhone. One feature that I would like to have added to watch this year with watchOS 7 is support for automatic face switching.

On the iPhone, Apple currently offers support for automatically enabling and disabling certain items based on the time of day and location. For example, the dark mode can be activated and deactivated automatically at night and in the morning. The Do Not Disturb option can be set when you leave a certain place or arrive at a certain place.

There are three basic ways that Apple can implement automatic watch face change in the Apple Watch.

Time and schedules

The adjustment of your dial to the time of day is an obvious addition. Throughout the day, you may want an Apple Watch face that contains a lot of information and displays your calendar, weather conditions, and activity progress. Once the working day is over, you no longer need to have all of this information at a glance.

You might also want something bright and colorful during the day, but when you start to relax in the evening, switching to a darker dial is just right – similar to the dark mode on iPhone.

Apple Watch can also tap your calendar for more information: when you’re in a meeting, watchOS may change face to a more professional element, providing easy access to the time and your next event.

If Apple supports changing the time-based dial, I could set the Infograph dial to automatically turn on at 7 a.m. and end the day with the Vapor or Color dial at 6 p.m. If Apple adds support for hibernation tracking to the Apple Watch, time-based changes to the watch face can also be helpful.

place

Apple Watch faces can also change based on location. For example, when you arrive at work, the Apple Watch may switch to Siri face to take a look at your upcoming events and meetings. When you leave work, the Apple Watch can switch to something more relaxed.

Another possible use case: When you arrive at the gym, Apple Watch switches to the activity window so that you can immediately see the progress you have made on your activity rings.

activity level

Building on the possible activity implementations of this feature: support for automatic dial changes based on the activity level.

I like it when my Apple Watch Activity Rings are visible on my watch face all day. This makes it easy to check my progress, especially towards my goal. As soon as my activity rings for the day are filled, I no longer need this data on my dial.

This can be as simple as using the same face but replacing the activity complication with something else, e.g. B. Sunrise and sunset times or upcoming alarms. It would be incredibly useful if Apple tapped your activity progress to update your watch face accordingly.

Wrap up

By default, Apple Watch faces are updated all day, but the design and layout remain the same. There are a variety of watch face complications and designs, and I think Apple can do even more to make it easier for users to switch between the many options.

Support for automatic dial changes on the Apple Watch would be a simple but incredibly useful feature. Given the precedent that Apple has set for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, I see little reason why similar functionality isn’t available for Apple Watch with watchOS 7 this year.

What do you think about this idea? Would you like to use the automatic dial adjustment on the Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.

