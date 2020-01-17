'Watchmen' will not get a second season

Guardian

By Kellen Beck2020-01-16 21:08:47 UTC

The first season of HBO’s Watchmen is also the last season of Watchmen.

Guardian creator Damon Lindelof told USA Today that he had no interest in shooting a second season of the show that was inspired by the famous comic.

Normally, this wouldn’t stop a network from continuing with a successful show, and Lindelof even gave HBO his blessing to do more guards, but no. HBO program director Casey Bloys told USA Today that they would only be interested in doing more watchmen if Lindelof did so.

“It’s really like Damon is thinking about what he wants to do,” she told USA Today. “If there is an idea that inspires him for another season, another episode, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective (anthology), or if he wants to do something completely different. We are very proud of Watchmen, but what I care about me most of what Damon wants to do. “

Bloys said specifically about Watchmen: “It would be hard to imagine doing this without Damon.”

So we only have the first season, and unless Lindelof or HBO change their minds sometime in the future, this last cliffhanger will stay in the air forever.

But that’s nice, isn’t it? Having a single season of something that never dragged on for too long or took any strange creative twists in later seasons that annoyed fans? Or do you never give a popular musician the chance to bizarre fit into a scene that destroys the viewer’s immersion?

Let’s just leave it here.