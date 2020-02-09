Watchmen season 2 release date | plot, cast, trailer

Who watches the watchmen? Everyone, it seems – and they enjoy it.

HBO’s high-budget adaptation of – and the sequel to – Alan Moore’s leading comic Watchmen has become a hit, with critics praising the series for his stories and invention.

Of course, fans of the show, which can be seen on Sky Atlantic in the UK, started to wonder if Watchmen will get a second series.

Although maker Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) has given interviews with the possibility of another season, he recently announced that it was unlikely.

Discover below everything we know about the future of Watchmen …

Will there be a second season for Watchmen?

Unfortunately, a second season of Watchmen looks highly unlikely, at least not with Lindelof at the helm.

The showrunner has talked about how the first season was designed to be relatively independent, just like the original graphic novel by Alan Moore. As a result, there may not be room for a second season in the near future.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I wanted everyone to know that this is not the middle of the trilogy, this is not the start of a seven-season run. In my opinion, the best version of every season of Watchmen would reflect the original (graphic novel) in the sense that it would be a self-contained story with the solution of a fundamental mystery.

He added: “There will always be room for more watchmen. I feel that this world is so vast – hopefully bigger now than before.”

And in January 2020, Lindelof admitted that he is not currently planning to return to the project, although he did give his blessing to HBO to continue in his absence.

“I never want to close the door completely, because if I say in two or three years that I just had a different idea, it will be much harder to open. But I’d say it’s hardly ajar. I think there are currently no plans to make more watchmen. If the idea comes, I would be enthusiastic about it, the idea may not come from me. I would be super excited that it comes from someone else. So my position has not changed, “Lindelof told Deadline at the WGAW Awards.

As many of the characters survive the events of season one, there are still plenty of opportunities to expand the story. And with the reception as strong as it is, HBO will probably be interested in a follow-up.

What is the release date of Watchmen season 2?

Assuming a second season is being produced, we may have to wait a while. Lindelof told metro.co.uk that the writers team had not saved any ideas for use in a future season, instead stuffing everything into the existing nine episodes.

Because Watchmen is a revisionist sequel, there is no need to create a whole new storyline – so filming in season two has to wait for the writing staff to come up with one.

“I had no idea what the next Watchmen series would be,” said the maker. Until those ideas come, I am happy to just let them sit for a while. “

Will Damon Lindelof be involved in Watchmen season 2?

Not just – although Lindelof has received most of the credit for translating Moore’s vision into a TV-ready story, he has claimed that he does not wish to be involved in the series in the future.

Lindelof said to Entertainment every week: “If I were to do another season of Watchmen, I would have to have a very cool idea and justification for that. I have none of these things now. It does not mean that they will not come at a later time.

“I just finished the show four weeks ago. My antenna is up, but it’s just like I’m just getting static. I cannot say that there will certainly not be a second season and I cannot say that there will certainly be one. That’s kind of where my head is. “

That said, long TV series are nothing new for Lindelof. He stuck out all six seasons with Lost and was the leading hand behind The Leftovers for all three seasons of his HBO run. The network wants to tie Lindelof in for a new run and a second season may even depend on his involvement.

Who is in Watchmen’s Season 2?

The first season introduced a handful of new characters that weren’t in the original comic – head of them Sister Knight, aka Angela Abar, the black masked vigilante played by Regina King. Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) Played Wade Tillman, known as Looking Glass.

Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Yahya Abdul Mateen II also portray three of the characters from the original by Alan Moore – Adrian Veidt (aka Ozymandias), Laurie Blake (Silk Specter) and Doctor Manhattan, respectively.

All the characters who survived the first season are likely to return – along with possibly more faces from the comics. The inventive flashback structure of the series leaves open the possibility of casting actors in both historical and contemporary incarnations of the original Watchmen heroes.