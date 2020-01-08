Loading...

Who is watching the guards? Apparently everyone – and they have a great time with it.

HBO’s high-budget adaptation of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking comic book watchmen and its sequel was a huge success. Critics praised the series for its storytelling and invention.

Of course, fans of the show aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK have started wondering if Watchmen will get a second series.

Creator Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) has given interviews discussing the possibility of another season, although his original nine-episode run was meant to be a separate story.

Here you can find out everything we know about the future of Watchmen …

Will there be a second season of Watchmen?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoWgwpuqaTg (/ embed)

Nothing has been confirmed by HBO or series developer Damon Lindelof, but in view of the criticism and the great interest of the fans, a second season is very possible.

Still, Lindelof spoke about how the first season was designed relatively independently, just like Alan Moore’s original comic. As a result, there may not be room for a second season in the near future.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I wanted everyone to know that this is not the middle of the trilogy, but not the start of a seven-season run. In my opinion, the best repetition of a season of Watchmen would reflect the original (graphic novel), as it would be a self-contained story with a basic puzzle solved.

He added: “There will always be room for more guards. I think this world is so vast – hopefully more extensive than before.”

Given that many characters are able to survive season 1 events, there are still plenty of ways to expand the story. And because the response is so strong, HBO will likely be interested in a follow-up.

What is the release date of Watchmen season 2?

Assuming a second season is being produced, we may have to wait a while. Lindelof informed metro.co.uk that the editorial team had not saved any ideas for a future season, but had put everything possible into the existing nine episodes.

Since Watchmen is more of a revisionist sequel than a mere adaptation, a completely new plot has to be created. Filming for season two must wait for the editorial team to find one.

“I had no idea what the next series of guards would look like,” said the inventor. Until these ideas come up, I’m happy to leave them outside for a while. “

Will Damon Lindelof be in Season 2 of Watchmen?

Not necessarily – although Lindelof has done most of the work for translating Moore’s vision into a TV-ready story, he has refused to guarantee that he will be included in the future series.

Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly: “If I were to do another season of Watchmen, I would have to have a really cool idea and justification for it. I don’t have both at the moment. That doesn’t mean that at some point they won’t come anymore.

“I just ended the show four weeks ago. My antenna is up, but it’s like it’s just going static. I cannot say that there will definitely not be a second season and I cannot say that there will definitely be one. My head is in that direction. “

Long TV runs are nothing new for Lindelof. He survived all six seasons of Lost and was the leading hand behind The Leftovers for all three seasons of his HBO run. The network is keen to tie Lindelof up for another run, and a second season might even depend on his commitment.

Who will be in the cast for Season 2 of Watchmen?

In the first season, a handful of new characters were introduced that did not appear in the original comic – including sister Knight, aka Angela Abar, the black masked vigilante played by Regina King. Tim Blake Nelson (O brother, where are you?) Played Wade Tillman, known as Looking Glass.

Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Yahya Abdul Mateen II also portrayed three of the characters from Alan Moore’s original – Adrian Veidt (aka Ozymandias), Laurie Blake (Silk Specter) and Doctor Manhattan.

Any characters who survived the first season are likely to return – along with possibly other faces from the comics. The series’ inventive retrospective structure leaves open the possibility of cast actors in both historical and contemporary incarnations of the original Watchmen heroes.