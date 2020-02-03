Watchdog group says Guyana has lost billions in the oil agreement with Exxon

HAVANA – A watchdog group with natural resources claims in a new report that Guyana may have lost $ 55 billion in potential revenue due to poor negotiation with a deal with ExxonMobil to pump reserves that are expected to make the small South American country the newest of make the world an important oil producer.

Global Witness, based in London and Washington, says in the report published Monday that the 2016 deal that will give Guyana 52 percent of revenue from oil pumped from a huge offshore oil block was much better for ExxonMobil than Guyana, because such deals usually National governments provide 65 to 85 percent of sales.

“A country with inadequate schools, a falling sugar industry and crumbling sea defenses that cannot protect against rising sea levels deserves a better deal,” the group says.

ExxonMobil said the report could not take into account the risk that the oil giant was taking when exploring the unproven deepwater area known as Stabroek.

“The conclusions drawn are based on hypotheses and circular reasoning that do not take into account the status of Guyana as a frontier hydrocarbon province,” the company said Monday. “The conclusions are misleading because they compare deep-water Guyana with mature provinces producing hydrocarbons, which by nature have developed fiscal frameworks that reflect maturity and lower risk profiles.”

A large part of the area is also subject to a border dispute with Venezuela.

A Guyana government spokesperson said officials were reviewing the report and planned to issue a statement later Monday.

ExxonMobil began shipping the first Guyanese oil tankers this year and the offshore fields hold an estimated more than 8 billion barrels, one of the world’s largest reserves. The revenue is expected to transform Guyana’s finances by generating an estimated $ 168 billion over the course of the project, 120 times the country’s annual budget.

Global Witness said it had found no evidence of corruption in Guyana’s 2016 deal with ExxonMobil, but called for a closer examination of the relationship between Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and Nigel Hughes, who worked as a lawyer for ExxonMobil.

Trotman and Hughes are leaders of a Guyanese political party, Alliance for Change.

“The relationship between Trotman, Hughes and Exxon must be investigated to determine the existence or extent of a conflict of interest,” the report said.

Neither of the men could be reached immediately for comment on the report.

Guyana is a relatively poor nation of around 740,000 people. It holds a general election on March 2, and the Progressive Opposition Party has made some statements indicating that it will attempt to renegotiate oil concessions, although the details of its position remain unclear.

Michael Weissenstein, The Associated Press