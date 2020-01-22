Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders performed in front of thousands of supporters in St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx on March 31, 2016. (A cat / Shutterstock)

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Common Cause surveillance group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday alleging that Our Revolution, a political non-profit organization founded by Bernie Sanders, violated the campaign funding law by donating that went beyond federal borders while his donations were increasing White House ambitions.

The complaint comes after The Associated Press reported donations earlier this month.

Our revolution has denied any wrongdoing. A spokesman declined to comment. The Sanders campaign also failed to respond to a request for comment.

The Campaign Funding Act states that groups founded by federal agencies or candidates cannot spend or collect money on federal election activities that go beyond the legal limits. These contributions are currently $ 2,800 for candidates and $ 5,000 for political action committees. In addition, such groups cannot spend money on federal elections that go beyond these limits.

Our revolution has raised nearly $ 1 million from donors whose donations exceeded these limits and whose identity has not been fully disclosed for 2016, 2017, and 2018 tax returns. Much of it came from donors who contributed six-figure amounts.

The group has paid for some social media ads that support the Sanders campaign and is working to find voters who will support the senator in the Democratic presidential primaries. The group only needs to disclose its 2020 spending after the election.

“Since Sanders launched Our Revolution and raised and raised money for candidate elections, Our Revolution has to comply with contribution restrictions, register with the FEC, and disclose donors – but it hasn’t,” said Paul S. Ryan. a lawyer for common cause. “It is his creation of the group that triggers these laws. This means a $ 5,000 limit, full donor disclosure, and no contributions from prohibited sources.”

Candidates may not accept contributions from companies, unions, federal companies and foreigners. The group does not fully disclose who its contributors are.

Sanders has been ranting for years with the flow of funds that may flood the political system following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on Citizens United 2010. But he saved special anger for a super political action committee or super PACs.

Our revolution is not a super PAC. But the tax-exempt political non-profit organization works in a similar way – but without having to reveal its donors. Much like the Super PACs, these nonprofits were able to raise and spend unlimited amounts after Citizens United’s decision.

However, such groups need to take steps to separate their activities from the candidates who support them.

Dan Petalas, a lawyer who previously represented Our Revolution, said the group would likely be able to build a good defense. Although Petalas hadn’t investigated the complaint, he said the FEC would likely think about it when Sanders gave up his role in the group. And he added that if they were careful not to spend the big prizes on voting activities, it shouldn’t be an injury.

“I think the analysis is more complicated than expected and that Our Revolution will show that Sanders is no longer connected,” said Petalas, a former FEC lawyer. “And even if that’s not true, Our Revolution should be able to demonstrate that they used money in a lawful manner.”

Sanders tried to distance himself from Our Revolution during a candidate forum on New Hampshire Public Radio on Sunday. He admitted that he started the group and had “no excuse for it”, but also suggested that he be legally prevented from telling them to stop.

“Calling and telling them what to do is against campaign finance law,” said Sanders.

However, legal experts say that nothing prevents him from asking her to stop.

“It’s doubtful,” said Adav Noti, a former FEC lawyer who now works for the legal center for non-partisan campaigns in Washington. “A total rejection -” I don’t want an external group to spend money from secret, wealthy donors to support my choice “- nothing in the law prohibits a candidate from saying this.”

Sanders founded Our Revolution to drive the political movement that was fueled by his unsuccessful campaign for nomination for the Democratic President in 2016. However, the leaders of the Our Revolution said that he had not played a formal role since the appointment of their first board in 2016.

The group, which also includes hundreds of local U.S. subsidiaries, initially supported a number of candidates who voted for Sanders in 2018. But after he took part in the 2020 competition, his focus shifted to him.

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and co-chair of Sanders’ campaign, was president of the group until she took leave to work on his presidential offer. In May, she resigned from her position, which earned her $ 187,000 in 2018. Other Sanders representatives, including radio commentator Jim Hightower and Palestinian rights activist Jim Zogby, also served on the board.

There are other connections between Our Revolution and the people in Sander’s orbit.

Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, was the founding director of Our Revolution. In August 2018, the group also sublet office space in Washington to Sanders’ Senate campaign, Friends of Bernie Sanders, Inc.

Our revolution granted the Sanders Institute, a think tank founded by O’Meara Sanders and her son David Driscoll, a $ 105,000 start-up loan. The Sanders Institute, which was mothballed after Sanders launched its 2020 campaign, paid Driscoll $ 100,000 a year as Executive Director. Driscoll was previously an executive at Nike and the snowboard company Burton in Vermont, but had no experience with nonprofits, according to his LinkedIn profile. The loan was repaid in 2018.

Our revolution does not fully disclose donors, but does list many of them on their website, even though they do not include donations. However, they grant anonymity to donors who do not want to reveal their identity.

However, other tax returns and FEC records show who some of the top contributors are.

National Nurses United for Patient Protection, a super PAC that supported Sanders’ 2016 run, announced in 2016 that it had donated $ 300,000 to Our Revolution.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit group that enables donors to anonymously make large contributions to progressive and liberal purposes, was the source of a $ 100,000 contribution in 2017.