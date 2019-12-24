[WATCH] Young Thug & Nav drive through Toronto in the video "Boy Back"

Loading...

Friday was not only the release date of Young Thug's deluxe version of So Much Fun, as Thug also partnered with Nav to release the video for their song "Boy Back". Produced by Mustard, "Boy Back" is the 18th song on Thug's 19-track debut album, which – if you take Thug's word – will soon receive its follow-up, punk.

The video was shot by Cash Xo, a frequent director of Nav, and those who are signed to The Weeknd's XO record label. A basic setting of downtown Toronto – with the skyline as the background – starts the video while Nav drives through the city. The two rappers share a short scene – rapping in front of a luxury car – before the video ends, in which Thug gets on a jet that is believed to fly back to the states. During his verse, Thug is seen in an eerie, luxurious apartment.

Before releasing the boy back video, Thug ended the year in style, released the aforementioned deluxe version of So Much Fun – including five new songs – and appeared on Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Nav spent the fall supporting Schoolboy Q on his Crash Tour Take 1. Thug and Nav also worked together on the song "Tussin" this year.

Check out Young Thug and Nav's "Boy Back" in the clip above. Read our review here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.