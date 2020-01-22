Yola appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her song “I Don’t Wanna Lie”, which came out of the deluxe version of her album Walk Through Fire. To wake up, the bluesy performance Yola was joined by her live band and the British singer gave her the lead while singing.

The luxury edition of Walk Through Fire, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, was discontinued last year. Since its release, the album has won three Grammy nominations, as well as Yola’s inclusion in the category of Best New Artist. Earlier this year, Yola told Rolling Stone that she was surprised by the album’s praise. “The response made me very emotional,” she said. “Being tweeted by Kendall Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis was not on the list of things I expected for this record.”

Yola continues her “Walk Through Fire” world tour in February, performing in Houston, Texas on February 7. The trek includes stops in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles before the singer travels to Australia in April. She will resume the American tour in May. Tickets are on sale now.