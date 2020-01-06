Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen II prepare for the Matrix 4

Loading...

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is fully booked and busy since he burst onto the big screen and landed main roles in DCs Aquarius, Jordan Peele is coming Candyman, and the acclaimed HBO series Watchmen. The 33-year-old actor certainly has no problem tackling large parts and his mysterious role in the recently announced Matrix 4 will certainly be another. Although fans can only guess who Abdul-Mateen will play in the next installment of the movie franchise, there is one thing they will know for sure: the actor is in astonishing form for everything the movie will throw at him.

Preparing for his new role, the actor has chosen to place his workout routines on his social accounts so that fans can enjoy them. We all know that he is in excellent condition anyway – especially after that revealing moment The guards – but it is clear that the actor takes things to a higher level Matrix 4. And honestly, bless him. We would be happy with every Abdul-Mateen that appears on our screens, but it is nice to get a taste of the action that comes with such an action-ready body!

The videos are also a good indication that the actor is getting ready for some difficult scenes. We can only assume that whoever his character is (* cough * Young Morpheus * cough *), he starts some of those iconic Matrix-style fights. We are more than ready to see Abdul-Mateen a black raincoat and those distinctive shades! Especially if he continues to keep these workout videos.