Watch Will Smith rap his whole life story on Fallon

Will Smith has had a legendary life and career, all of which can apparently be distilled into a two-minute rap song. On The Tonight Show, Smith joined host Jimmy Fallon to rap “The History of Will Smith”.

“You saw him in Billboard, featured on shows,” begins Fallon. “But there are many things about him that you may not know.” The couple exchange verses as they discuss Smith’s personal life, his film career, and his musical history. “I lived six whole years with the banks,” spits Smith. “So if you can dance the Carlton, I always thank / But a real big star needs a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean.” He adds: “When you hear the noise siren / Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys / Independence Day, aliens on my lawn / Are you invading us? No,” Welcome to Earth! “»

Smith appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss his new movie Bad Boys For Life, which hits theaters on January 17. During his interview with Fallon, the actor noted that rapping his whole life was a bit surreal. “As we crossed, I thought, ‘Wow, that was a bit [great],’ he noted. “I had a nice little race.”

