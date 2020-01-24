Watch: Utah senator Mike Lee rides scooter from March for Life rally at Senate trial

Utah Senator Mike Lee spent a short part of his day riding a scooter around Washington, D.C.

What happened: Lee posted a few video clips on his Instagram page that showed he had a long way to go for the day.

Lee said in the first clip that he was meeting with President Donald Trump before the March rally for life. He attended the March for Life. He then had to return to the Senate for the impeachment trial.

All roads were closed. Then Lee ran back on a scooter.

The Instagram clip included the song “I am good” by Kenny Loggins from the movie “Caddyshack”.

Lee: “I am late for the jury even though we are not jurors, we are senators invited to (work as jurors) for the dismissal of the 45th President of the United States, who, by the way, does not will not be charged. “

Another video: Lee also shared a video of the event on Twitter. His video included President Trump’s speech.

Lee: “I celebrated the joy of living today with @realDonaldTrump and tens of thousands more at the #MarchForLife gathering. Then I had a unique trip by walking, biking and jogging to the Capitol for day 4 of the removal trial. “