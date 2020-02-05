Watch Trump cut off Nancy Pelosi’s handshake in the State of the Union

President Donald Trump took a handshake offer from the house president, Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand to the commander-in-chief as he prepared to hold his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Trump ignored Pelosi’s outstretched hand – either that, or he really did his best not to see it – and returned to the desk instead. Pelosi seemed to shrug her shoulders and mouth the word, “Oh.”

This is the moment in question:

President Trump did not shake Vice President Mike Pence’s hand either, although Pence did not extend his hand like Pelosi when Trump gave them a copy of his speech.

It should not be a surprise that there is tension between Trump and Pelosi. The speaker launched the deposition process that will soon be completed, with senators who will hold a final vote on Wednesday.

Reportedly, since an October meeting, the two leaders have not spoken, where Trump called Pelosi a “third-degree politician.” Pelosi, in turn, said that Trump had a meltdown.

Trump predictably praised his performance as president to kick off his speech.

“In just three short years, we have destroyed the mentality of American decline,” he said.

