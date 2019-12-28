[WATCH] Travis Scott leaves a & # 39; Jackboys & # 39; short film & # 39; Gang gear & # 39; video fall

Loading...

Travis Scott has been teasing the first major collaboration with his label Cactus Jack Records since November. He finally delivered yesterday. The Jackboys EP came out on Friday with a number of notable features, including a number of accompanying visuals. He started with a short film titled Jackboys, followed by a video titled "Gang Gang".

The fictional Jackboys short film offers Scott as a modern bandit alongside his crew, consisting of Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B. He starts with Scott causing a riot with a girl in an arcade, which the police catch up with as soon as he gets into his car. In the following scenes, Scott's crew devastates and meets at a junkyard. As soon as everyone is taken into account, the crew shows their tricked trips, which lead to the video "Gang Gang".

While the video and short film show a handful of Scott's Cactus Jack group, the EP itself offers several other collaborators. Scott called on some of his favorite rappers to rent out Jackboy's bars, including Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Spanish pop star Rosalía and Lil Baby.

Jackboys is available now from Epic Records. Get it here.

