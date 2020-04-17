Watch Toni Braxton’s home video for ‘Do It’

One month and going into quarantine, the number of video clips shot at home begins to increase. Here is Drake parading around his sumptuous palace; there is the rising group Younger Hunger who is causing chaos in their modest backyard. Friday, Toni Braxton offered his own house clip: a dark video for his new single “Do It” shot entirely on his phone.

Braxton co-wrote “Do It” with longtime collaborator Babyface – who also participated in early classics like “Another Sad Love Song” and “You’s Make Me High” – as well as Antonio Dixon and Percy Bady. The single is freezing but radical, a slow ballad which practically orders a friend to leave a ruined relationship: “It will not change / If you bring it back, it will be the same thing / Just do what you have to do.” Dixon , who also produced the track, had to do some of the last mixing sessions on Zoom because of on-site shelter orders that were made in California last month.

In the niche radio format known as “Urban Adult Contemporary”, which cherishes pre-trap R&B, Braxton was greeted as a returning hero: “Do It” debuted at number 13 on the chart of UAC, according to Mediabase, picking up 874 rounds in a week and reaching an audience of more than six million. The single is part of an upcoming album that has yet to be released.