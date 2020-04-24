Watch this Admiral of the United States Navy and he will change his quarantine habits.

Being trapped in quarantine can be frustrating, even if it is an important step in keeping ourselves and our neighbors at bay. If you find yourself lazy or feel overwhelmed by the state of the world, there is something that can help you change your habits.

Goalcast shared a video inspired by a speech by Admiral William H. McRaven of the U.S. Navy at the University of Texas in early 2014. McRaven talks about how the simple act of making bed in the morning can change your day.

Why you should make your bed in quarantine

It can be easy to get out of the habit of making the bed every day, especially during quarantine. But Admiral McRaven says taking this first step can give him the motivation to do even more with his day.

“If you make the bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day,” McRaven said in his speech. “It will give you a little sense of pride and encourage you to do another task and another and another. At the end of the day, that completed task will become many completed tasks.”

McRaven says his instructors during SEAL basic training would inspect his bed early in the morning. Quarantine may not be as intense as training to be a Navy SEAL, but the tips still apply. “If you can’t do things right,” McRaven says, “you’ll never do things right.”

What else can you accomplish when you make your bed?

The things he hopes to accomplish with his time in quarantine are probably different from what Admiral McRaven achieved in his training. But as the Goalcast video shows, there are many things you can do with your time after making the bed for the day.

After making the bed, the man in the video is inspired to clean his house, shave, and shower. As the days go by, the tasks you perform become bigger. Start reading more books, exercising, and talking to your loved ones.

“Knowing that life is not fair and that it will often fail,” McRaven reminded students in his speech. “But if you take any risks, it increases when the times are tougher, you face the bullets, you lift the crisis and you never, never give up; if you do that, then the next generation and the generations that follow will live. In a world much better than what we have today. “

