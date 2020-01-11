Watch the woman cultivate her Canadian response to 'family feud' in the most iconic way

Loading...

A candidate for the Canadian version of Family Feud has given one of the worst answers in game show history.

The woman, whose name tag was “Eve”, stepped to the plate to answer a question at a crucial moment in the game.

I’ve gotten used to Canada’s new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most legendary game show moments I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7

– Mike Morrison (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

“Name Popeye’s favorite food,” said the host. She buzzed immediately. “Chickeeeennnnnn,” she blurted out with total confidence.

Cue them shimmy. The groundbreaking chaos. And then the collective wheezing of the crowd. The rest is history.

She was so sure that she had it until she stopped doing it. Everyone looked at the board to see what they all knew: A big red “X” indicates that Eva’s answer, although brilliant in some ways, was wrong.

Maybe we’ve all been spending a little too much time recently talking about chicken sandwiches.

“Spinach, Gerry,” said the opposing team’s candidate, which of course was true – like anyone who had ever seen the famous Popeye the Sailor cartoon would tell you.

The moment has exploded on social media, meaning that Canadian family feud could be the source of the next glorious meme of 2020.

Sometimes trust is everything. Eve may not bring the money home, but a television moment like this is priceless.

