Watch the trippy colored “Madness” video of Silverstein and Princess Nokia

Silverstein recently released their phenomenal tenth studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown and the band is still offering new content with their latest music video for their Princess Nokia with song “Madness.”

The band today unveils the new clip with an aggressively colored aesthetic to match the song’s pop-sensitive sensibilities.

When the band quit ‘Madness’ prior to the album’s release in early March, they shared details of how the partnership with the New York rapper came about.

“We had seen Princess Nokia say she was a fan of ours and we had the chance to hang out the last time we were in NYC and just do it right. Madness was one of the first songs we had musically and it continued to evolve until we knew it took a strong woman’s voice to make it over the top The first person we thought of was Princess Nokia who had a great take on the mood and meaning of the song and absolutely killed the verse “She is such a talented and kind person, it was great to work with her,” said singer Shane Told.

Now we get a full music video for the track and it’s really spectacular to watch.

The footage captures some trippy colorful photos of Silverstein, as well as a glitchy-looking fragment of Princess Nokia offering her vocal place.

You can watch the new music video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHUBirNTMCQ [/ embed]

In addition to the “Madness” video, the band dropped many other song clips on the album.

They offered a video for their song Aaron Gillespie, “Infinite” in January. Going back to last June, they also provided visuals for their song with Caleb Shomo, “Burn It Down.” After ‘Infinite’ they came back with ‘Bad Habits’, with Aaron Marshall out Intervals.

Silverstein planned to tour in support of the new album, but unfortunately had to go over the coronavirus pandemic.

Their 20th anniversary tour with Four years strong and I The Mighty starts now in the summer from July 24 in Toronto. The tour ends on August 28 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“To our loyal 20 year old fans: thank you for all your support. We appreciate your patience regarding the delayed dates and are pleased to announce that everything has been moved to July and August. We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and performing the three sets that we have put together for you. Four Year Strong and I The Mighty are joining us again for these shows and we are so happy that they have made themselves available. Goodbye, and until then, stay safe! ‘

You can pick up tickets here and see all tour dates below.

Travel dates

24/07 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/25 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

July 26, Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak

07/31 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

1/8 New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theater

08/02 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Events Center

April 8, Dallas, TX Gas @ Monkey Live

8/7 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08/10 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/11 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

08/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/14 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

15/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

8/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

08/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

08/19 Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

August 21, Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/22 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

August 23, Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

25-08 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

08/26 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

28/08 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

What do you think of Silverstein’s new music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

