Ozzy Osbourne analyzes the feeling of a shared personality – “John” (his first name) and “Ozzy” – in the first images of the trailer for the next documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy. The film will premiere at this spring’s South by Southwest festival.

The 86-minute film, produced by A&E as part of its “Biography” series, will tell the story of the former singer of Black Sabbath: from childhood to solo celebrity to the megafame of reality TV. Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne are among the executive producers of the image, directed by former Osbournes producer R. Greg Johnston.

“I use the talent to make people feel somewhat entertained when I was doing something stupid – taking it on stage with my music, I guess, is the same kind of thing,” Ozzy explains in a moment. developer.

“I don’t know what music would be like without Ozzy’s influence,” says Rick Rubin. “Ozzy changed everything.”

“I think Ozzy’s music is timeless,” suggests Ozzy’s recent collaborator, Post Malone. “It makes me cry and gives me chills.”

The trailer shows Ozzy looking at pictures of himself as a child and making fun of him on his Sabbath days. This has also shown him on stage as a solo artist over the years. In addition, he presents comments from Kelly, Sharon and Jack Osbourne, as well as Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Ice-T and Jonathan Davis of Korn are also featured in the documentary.

“He left one of the biggest rock bands in the world and became bigger – a credible artist by himself, finding great new talent. And then (he) made it huge on TV, ”says Sharon. “No one had done that.”

After injuries from a fall in Osbourne for most of 2019, the singer will release a new album, Ordinary Man, next month. Duff McKagan of Guns N ‘Roses and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers make up the rhythm section of the album, which also includes guest appearances by Elton John, Tom Morello, Slash and Post Malone. He plans to return to the stage this spring for another North American leg of his No More Tours 2 trek.