Watch the Super Bowl ads again and view trending viral moments here

In addition to the game, the Super Bowl will continue this year with fun commercials and viral moments.

It is a mix of celebrities, presidential ads and more. Stay up to date with what you have missed or relive the moments here.

Both President Donald Trump and the democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg broadcast advertisements during the game. But most other advertisers offer an escape from Washington by putting multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for offensive humor and trying to attract people’s hearts.

Here are some of the ads that were shown during the first and second quarter of the game or that were shown during the third and fourth quarter.

AMAZON

Amazon’s ad plays Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who imagine the life of the company’s voice assistant Alexa. A girl named Alexa throws some burning firewood out of a window when she is asked to lower the temperature; a pioneer from the Old West asks his companion Al to ‘play that song that I like’. In one of the few political allusions of the night, a newspaper vendor says his newspaper has ‘fake news’ and a character similar to Richard Nixon asks his secretary to remind him to remove his ties (although she tells the camera that she won’t do it).

AUDI

It appears that Arya Stark can sing as well as stab. “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams announces the hit song “Let it Go” by “Frozen”, while promoting the e-tron family of electric vehicles from Audi. The advertisement will be broadcast in the fourth quarter.

BUDWEISER

The Anheuser-Busch brand called in Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow for a 60-second ad that contrasts a voice-over of “typical American” behavior with real-life video of Americans doing heartwarming things. For example, the story says that typical Americans are “always so competitive,” while the ad shows Hannah Gavios, who is partially paralyzed, completing a marathon.

Cheetos

The MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This” is 30 years old this year, but that doesn’t stop Cheetos from embracing it. The snack-food advertisement shows a man with bright orange Cheetos fabric on his hands who cannot stop moving furniture or performing office tasks. Hammer himself – ‘Hammer pants’ and such – also keeps popping up to express his iconic slogan.

Doritos

The snack chip bet that people will connect to “Old Town Road”, the hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad, Lil Nas has a dance-off with gray actor Sam Elliott. Billy Ray Cyrus, who appears in the remix of the song, also makes a cameo.

FACEBOOK

Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, will play the first Super Bowl ad from the social media site with comedian Chris Rock to promote the Groups feature of the site. The 60-second ad is broadcast late in the game during the fourth quarter.

GOOGLE

The 90-second ad from Google is one of the few ads this year that uses no humor or celebrities. It contains a man who remembers his wife, using the Google Assistant function to retrieve old photos of her and previous vacations. The ad is set on an instrumental version of “Say Something” from Great Big World.

HULU

New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady seems to make an emotional announcement – before teasing viewers and talking about the streaming service. However, he also refutes speculation about his NFL career and says he “is not going anywhere.”

HYUNDAI

The carmaker takes pleasure in Boston accents with a 60-second ad in the first quarter that uses Boston-related celebrities, including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Rachel Dratch, and former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz. They discuss Hyundai’s feature that allows car owners to park remotely with exaggerated accents that make “Smart Park” sound like “smaht pahk”.

JEEP

Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil return for their roles in “Groundhog Day” in a 60-second commercial with a twist, thanks to a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to make the repetition a little more fun. Earlier Sunday the animal “predicted” an early spring.

KIA

An emotionally powerful commercial for Kia includes Raiders that drives Josh Jacobs back and “offers his younger self some powerful words of inspiration,” notes the car company. He remembers his journey through homelessness in Oklahoma.

Michelob

Wrestler-turned actor John Cena is trying to convince “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that there is a “lighter side” training, with bands of “Tonight” showband The Roots and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. The advertisement eventually includes Michelob Ultra, which promotes Anheuser-Busch as a beer with fewer calories.

BERG DEW

Bryan Cranston turns into Jack Nicholson’s role in “The Shining” using an ax and a Mountain Dew bottle. The 60-second clip contains the new sugar-free product from the beverage company and ends with a humorous twist.

NFL

The NFL wades back to controversial territory with a new Super Bowl ad about police recordings of black Americans. The ad, with stars that have left broad receiver Anquan Boldin, is re-executing October 18, 2015, the death of Boldin’s cousin, Corey Jones.

PEPSI

Pepsi tries to ignite the Cola Wars again with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing an updated version of the classic melody of the Rolling Stones ‘Paint It Black’. While the singers sing the text: “I see a red door and I want it to be painted black,” a red cola that looks like a cola can turn into a black can of Pepsi.

PLANTERS PINDA’S

A baby peanut was central to an iconic snack brand while the company wants to replace Mr. Peanut. Kraft Heinz interrupted promotion for his Super Bowl advertisement after Planters released a commercial last week in which the 104-year-old mascot died on a cliff. During the Super Bowl, the brand released a live stream of the new mascot on social media.

#BabyNut here, back and more fun than ever! What should I do now? Tell me in the answers and I will try to do them in real time! And yes … suggestions that are a little nutty are good. https://t.co/UWFWzPURht

– Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) 3 February 2020

PORSCHE

Guards play a game to chase a thief with Porsche cars. The advertisement is intended to highlight the company’s Taycan electric car, with an estimated range of 187 miles. The basic price for the Taycan Turbo S is $ 185,000, but the German company has also unveiled models starting at closer to $ 100,000.

ROCKET MORTGAGE

Actor Jason Momoa takes viewers on an unusual journey home where he is shown to do parts of himself to reveal a dramatically different body type. The end of the commercial even suggests how much he can actually bench press.

SECRET DEODORANT

A player kicks a football through field posts and players put on their helmets to show that they are female athletes, causing the crowd to take a short break before cheering. The 60-second ad contains the phrase “Let’s kick inequality.”

SUPER BOWL OPENER

An opening advertisement with a young child, Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, had stars and others who encouraged him to “take home”, showing him running a football across US locations, eventually reaching Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl, which turned into live coverage. Many people quickly indicated how impressed they were with the long commercial that started the game.

Weathertech

The School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin will be shown in a Super Bowl ad Sunday because of her work to help a dog with cancer.

The school provided Scout, a golden retriever owned by the CEO of WeatherTech, a company that makes care products for the home and pets.

CNN contributed to this report.

