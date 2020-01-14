Watch the Slipknot short film “Pollution”

Rather than making a traditional video for their five-minute song “Nero Forte”, Slipknot made a 20-minute surreal short film to give you the heebie-jeebies.

You can spend your time watching the insects gesticulate and move around, the insulation on the desk blowing air vents and the group members themselves playing like a nine-person battery. If you’re looking for a simpler clip for the single We Are Not Your Kind, “Nero Forte”, skip to 8:27 a.m. (or visit YouTube) to see Corey Taylor and his masked compatriots talk about “animosity” and how “no one does better than the enemy “while hammering the shit from their instruments and from each other.

The longer clip begins with “The End” and ends with a person who seems to be crawling out of their own skin (and a title card that says “The Beginning”). Overall, it’s an avant-garde exercise with net debts to filmmakers Stan Brakhage, Godfrey Reggio and Luis Buñuel, but it’s still rooted in the primalism of We Are Not Your Kind, which, by the way By the way, was Rolling Stone’s metal album of the year.

“I started making a short film that makes you question your own existence here in this reality,” said percussionist Clown, who directed it, in a statement. “When you lie down in your bed, next to the one you love, you never ask yourself:” Is it possible that this person cuts my throat while I sleep? “Pollution is everywhere.”

Slipknot will spend most of the year touring internationally. They will return to the United States in the spring for an appearance at Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival.