Hayley Williams may be well-known for her powerful voice, but the video “Simmer” proves that she was pretty perfectly cast in a horror movie. The front woman of Paramore released the first single from her debut solo album, Petals for armor, and the symbolic images of the video are perfectly ghostly fitting with the song lyrics of the song about indulging in anger, loss and vulnerability.

“If my child needed protection / from the afkker like that man / I would rather him / her because nothing cuts like a mother,” Williams sings as she runs through the woods in the dark and tries to escape from a shadowy figure chases her. In the final scenes of the video, she sneaks up and hits her hunter, only to realize that it was she all the time. Very meta.

“It was a scary, empowering experience,” Williams said about her upcoming album in a statement. “Some of my most proud moments as a copywriter happened while writing Petals for armor. Now that it’s time to put everything out there, I can finally breathe out. I am excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I have only recently become familiar with. “

And if fans are worried about Paramore’s fate, don’t be afraid! The band made sure they showed their support for their front women and sent a tweet to celebrate the single release of Williams. “Support our badass singer if she takes over the world a bit on her own”, the message reads.

We are more than proud of @yelyahwilliams for stepping independently and creating her own art. Please support our bad ass singer as she records the world a bit alone! https://t.co/jBRaIUOroa pic.twitter.com/oRSblAAfxK

Watch the video “Simmer” above and watch out Petals for armor album on May 8.