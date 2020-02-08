Watch the Science Guy at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show during NY Fashion Week

Bill Nye danced down the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect.com / Carrie-Nelson

A video clip uploaded to Twitter shows Bill Nye, also known as the Science Guy, dancing on the catwalk at the fourth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show on Wednesday, February 5th. The annual event took place during New York Fashion Week.

Nye clumsily dances to Lizzo’s juice as he struts down the runway at Pier59 Studios. He is wearing a blue jacket with a floral pattern, a bow tie and brown trousers.

The other models on the runway give the 64-year-old an appreciative look.

It appears that the scientist has managed to withdraw from promoting SodaStream and educate the world about climate change just long enough to demonstrate his movements.

Bill Nye, who dances to juice with Lizzo, should be seen by everyone pic.twitter.com/npOeUtuhp4

– Ang⁸⁸ (@Perfect_Habit) February 7, 2020

Twitter is responding

The clip is widely shared on Twitter and many social media users have posted comments expressing their opinion of Bill Nye’s nerdy dance moves. Many expressed appreciation for his efforts, while others couldn’t help but make fun of his dancing skills.

Who taught the F Bill Nye to dance cumbia to Selena. Pic.twitter.com/II5S6C0UcL

– Mike Guajardo (@ michael11885079) February 8, 2020

Daaamnn @Bill_Nye_Tho with these movements that don’t want to dance with you? Lol 💃🏽 https://t.co/ihzsNvI8OQ

– Veronica (@vewonika) February 8, 2020

But why does the scientist Bill Nye dance better than me betterpic.twitter.com / xQKhwgCBap?

– ♡♡ ulti GGs (@Destinycrysmile) February 8, 2020

Many fans said they were scared when they first saw Bill Nye on Twitter because they thought he had died.

In late 2018, a viral death hoax involving The Science Guy was spreading, and it looks like some of its fans still haven’t gotten over it.

When Twitter made me think, Bill Nye died. pic.twitter.com/12cHF7BKYB

– Cameron Grant (@icamerongrant) February 8, 2020

I’m checking Twitter to make sure Bill Nye is fine. pic.twitter.com/colZpOMwhr

– Cameron Grant (@ iCoolCam101) February 8, 2020

Saw Bill Nye trending and almost had a heart attack, but he’s all good pic.twitter.com/JWOwoPS1nN

– Inhibitor Days (@hemmuttage) February 8, 2020

Why did Nye cross the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show?

People asked why the Science Guy entered the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show.

Some Twitter users said it was a charity event to raise awareness of prostate cancer in men. The Blue Jacket Fashion Show supports the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

This year’s event coincided with the month of cancer prevention. The focus was on raising awareness of men’s health problems, including the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer in men.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcnxjC-pQmg (/ embed)

In the video he recorded at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in 2017, Nye explained that he was concerned about prostate cancer because his father had it.

According to Nye, it is possible to test for prostate cancer as part of a comprehensive prevention strategy. He added that researchers were working on a solution to the disease and were about to solve the problem.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTLNb15b4KU (/ embed)

In 2017, Nye ran the runway with Don Lemon from CNN and CC Sabathia from NY Yankees.

During this year’s Blue Jacket Fashion Show, which was moderated by fashion journalist André Leon Talley, many actors, models, athletes and TV personalities, including Nye, walked the catwalk in blue jackets.

Participants included actors like Lee Tergesen and Mehmet Oz as well as TV personalities like Jesse Palmer and Nigel Barker. Others included musician David Byrne and professional footballer Buster Skrine.

Bill Nye bio

Nye became known for hosting the PBS children’s show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. He was also seen in Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World.

He has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. He worked as a mechanical engineer for the Boeing Corporation in Seattle, where he contributed significant inventions to the Boeing 747.

He left Boeing in 1986 to pursue a career in comedy and writing. He is the author of the best-selling scientific books. He has appeared on several TV shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Big Bang Theory.