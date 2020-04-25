Watch the Post Malone tribute to Nirvana concert for COVID-19 Relief

Post Malone held a virtual tribute to Nirvana on Friday, a live YouTube concert that raised more than $ 2.6 million for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“What’s up, revelers,” said Malone during the concert. “We are going to play Nirvana for you, and have fun, and I hope I don’t screw up.”

Malone added: “Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs.”

Supported by a socially distanced group that included drummer “Sir” Travis Barker, Malone delivered a set of 15 songs and 80 minutes of Nirvana tracks, including an almost complete performance of the group’s classic Nevermind; “Polly” from this album and, surprisingly, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were the only songs not covered by Malone and company.

Malone also played three In Utero titles (his first game “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”, “Very Ape” and “Heart-Shaped Box”) as well as a pair of Bleach cups (“About a Girl” and “School”).

Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, and Nirvana bassist, Krist Novoselic, supported Malone’s efforts before and during the concert itself, with Novoselic live-tweeting during the livestream.

“I don’t think these guys can play better. They’re on fire !!!!”, tweeted the bass player. “Hello !!!!!! I love you all!!!! I hold back the emotions throughout the show. “

Love, who claimed to wear Malone in the Cobain-inspired floral dress for the performance, had previously written on the concert’s social networks: “Thank you, mighty kc, for writing these songs with your elegant hands that kids always want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and heal and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the use. Good luck mister malone. “