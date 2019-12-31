Watch the Pitt Panthers recruit Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jeff Capel's first 5-star prospect

Loading...

Here are your happy belated parties from Jeff Capel, Pitt fans.

Monday, five star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino He took his Instagram to post the following:

Not bad, huh?

The Pittsburgh Hood-Schifino native, a 6-foot-4-inch guard currently playing at Lincolnton, Combine High School in North Carolina, is the 25th prospect in class 2022 according to the composite classifications of 247 Sports, while Rivals .com has it at No. 17. That makes it the best-ranked Pitt prospect from the center of 7 feet Steven Adams In 2012. Adams was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and has played his entire seven-year professional career there.

While no one is shooting and considering that Hood-Schifino is a lock to excel at the level of Adams, there are many things to get excited about here. First, he is Capel's best recruit since arriving in Pitt, beating the current second-year student Trey McGowens, which was ranked number 83 by rivals.

Secondly … I mean, just take care:

Again, I say: not bad, huh? Hood-Schifino demonstrates a deep touch, handles, edge finish, offensive rebounds and vision at the climax of two minutes: something for everyone (in addition to defense, which is usually not shown on a mixed tape).

And if the name "Schifino" sounds familiar, you probably recognize it by Drew Schifino, who played in Penn Hills and West Virignia, and Jake Schifino, another outstanding Penn Hills who played as an open receiver for the Titans and Texans. Both Drew and Jake are uncles of Jalen.

HUNTER'S VIEW

I mean, what won't you like here? Pitt needs size right now, but it's important to keep in mind that Hood-Schifino won't arrive until 2022. Also, you can never have too many five-star players on your list. You just can't. In addition, Capel & # 39; s 2020 recruitment class Stacks with size in the meantime.

This is an exceptional job of Capel and company to take Hood-Schifino home. He reportedly heard offers from Florida, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and other notable programs, so credit Pitt for presenting the case he could not refuse.

