Watch the Offspring cover a song that Joe Exotic pretended to write

The offspring say they get a little crazy while isolating, as many of us are, and it leads to a fantastic and all too relevant cover of a song not written by the Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

The band offers a cover of “Here Kitty Kitty”, which is proven to be written by the Clinton Johnson band and not by Joe Exotic, as he claimed in the Netflix series.

The band wrote a post explaining their reasoning for making the cover and honoring the legitimate songwriters.

“We’re going a little crazy these days and wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces and hopefully some of you too. Here Kitty Kitty was originally by the Clinton Johnson band and * not * by someone in that recent doc we all got caught up in. ‘

You can check out their cover and the original version below.

As previously reported, the music videos and background songs that Joe Exotic claimed were not his own.

It turns out that the writers Vince Johnson and vocalist Danny Clinton are The Clinton Johnson Band. Unfortunately, Danny Clinton passed away recently. Both names appear in the show’s end credits, but Joe Exotic wouldn’t acknowledge it wasn’t his songs.

“I had no idea he was going to bring the songs to Milli Vanilli,” Johnson Vanity Fair wrote in an email. “It was a few months and two or three songs when I was on YouTube one night and happened to visit Joe Exotic. And there he was, lip sync and acting like the ghost of Elvis. I called him up, I was hot … And he confused me about his reality show – that it would come soon and that he would make everything right like rain. I just wanted the right credit. ‘

What do you think of the cover of the “Here Kitty Kitty” Offspring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

