Watch the mayor of Vegas defend the “survival of the fittest” strategy

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman recently hit the headlines for calling the Nevada coronavirus shutdown “utter madness,” but following an interview with cable news on Tuesday, Goodman’s reason which should be questioned.

Independent mayor made claims about wild health while pleading for reopening of Vegas in an interview with Katy Tur of MSNBC, saying “What I guess is that everyone is a carrier of coronavirus – that 100% of our population is asymptomatic, but a carrier. “Goodman continued,” My opinion is this: get our people back to work. “

Goodman said the city needs to protect people’s health when it reopens, adding, “Most importantly, take care of our seniors, who are most likely to have a terrible experience or perhaps even die. And we love our elders. I happen to be an elderly person! “

Tur asked how this protection can be preserved when an open and prosperous Vegas means casinos crowded with smokers, people touching slot machines and breathing in recycled air, apparently making it more vulnerable to coronavirus.

“How do you keep people safe?” Do you think it is possible? “Kur asked.

“Well, absolutely,” replied Goodman. The mayor then compiled a list of previous epidemics that have not closed Vegas without using context or expressing the slightest reason why they should compare to the extreme contagion that the coronavirus has proven to be.

“We have survived West Nile and SARS, avian flu, E. coli, swine flu, Zika virus,” said Goodman.

Tur intervened, saying, “They weren’t as contagious, and they haven’t spread as far as this disease has already done.”

To which Goodman surprisingly replied, “Well, we’ll find out the facts later. Unfortunately, we all do better in hindsight. “

“But those are the facts. We have a death toll which proves it, ”replied Tur.

As Tur continued to push Goodman, the mayor downplayed the number of cases in Nevada, saying that with more than three million citizens, “we have, unfortunately, 151 people lost, most of whom had pre-existing conditions.”

Goodman then rejected Tur’s argument that social distancing may have helped limit the number of cases in the state so far. The mayor, an unqualified health expert, then quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recommended the opposite of what the mayor advocated, saying that she “relies on what he said.”

But Goodman uses what it claims to be Fauci’s extended timeline for next year, that the coronavirus could be a threat as a reason for its reopening. “So are we keeping absolutely everyone at work and destroying the lives of people, our children and the next generation because we are fighting the virus?” Said Goodman.

Tur then gave Goodman the opportunity to make a heartless, insensitive (which Goodman is absolutely not qualified to do) extensive explanation of how Vegas should do it.

“I assume that everyone is a carrier. So let’s go ahead, open the city, open those who want to but do it in a very responsible and prudent way, “said Goodman.

The mayor then spoke again about protecting the elderly and children, but does not say how it would achieve it. But there is a reason for this, and it is because his reasoning becomes more sinister.

Goodman said, “Suppose everyone is a carrier. And then you start with a uniform slate. And tell people what to do. And let the businesses open up and the competition will destroy that business if, in fact, it becomes apparent that they have the disease, they are closed. It’s so simple. “

Kur, in a rather dazed tone, ended the interview over there saying, “This is the modern survival of the fittest you have in Las Vegas.”

Not only is Goodman’s assumption “everyone is a carrier” absurd, because if everyone is a carrier, no one else can catch it. Most importantly, it literally pleads for businesses to restart on the assumption that a death rate will be a measure of success – like some sort of mass human experience. And while Goodman does not have the power to implement these changes, the ease with which she expresses them is terrifying to say the least.

