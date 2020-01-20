Watch the Louis Tomlinson Stage Desert concert in the 'Walls' video

Louis Tomlinson travels the Moroccan desert and plays a concert at sunset in his video for the recent single “Walls”.

The clip opens in the arid landscape, where the former singer of One Direction meets a mysterious door, crosses a series of windows and sits on a chair perched halfway up a brick wall. “Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone,” he sings over the acoustic strums and the ringing piano. “And all we have left is a closet full of clothes.”

The imagery becomes more surreal when it enters through the door. Tomlinson stretches out on the floor of a ballroom near dancing guests and wanders through a crowd of masked strangers. At the climax of the song, he and his group perform on a glowing platform as the light dims.

“Walls” – which includes a co-writing credit by Noel Gallagher – is the title track of Tomlinson’s first LP, released on January 31. The album also features previously published cuts “Don’t let it break your heart”, “We did it”, “Kill my mind” and “Two of us.”

Tomlinson will promote the record on his first solo world tour. The trek begins March 9 in Barcelona and a North American stage will begin June 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With Walls, Tomlinson will become the last One Direction member to release a complete solo project. Niall Horan released his first album, Flicker, in 2017; Zayn Malik’s released their second, Icarus Falls, in 2018; Harry Styles released his second, Fine Line, in 2019; and the debut of Liam Payne, LP1, arrived the same year.