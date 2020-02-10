Watch the live video of This Is Us singing “I’m Standing With You”

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz’s appearance at the Academy Awards was absolutely emotional. Credit: ABC

Chrissy Metz’s performance of the Oscar for 2020 left the audience of the 92nd Academy Awards out of breath. The This Is Us star made her musical debut at the Dolby Theater with an emotional rendition of the song I have with you.

The legendary songwriter Diane Warren wrote the song that is included in the soundtrack of the Breakthrough film. Chrissy not only sings the song on the soundtrack, but also made headlines for her outstanding performance in the film.

Chrissy 2020 Academy Awards performance

The theater was silent when Chrissy and a live choir performed, I stand with you who is nominated for Original Song. She knocked it out of the park and didn’t miss a beat. If Chrissy was nervous, it didn’t show up at all when she was on stage.

It’s hard to see the live video of Chrissy Metz’s 2020 Oscar appearance and don’t let it move. It sounded fantastic and it was a brilliant move when a choir accompanied Chrissy as it gave the song more emotion.

Applause broke out the moment Chrissy stopped singing, and immediately she shouted to her mother. The NBC starlet told her mother that she loved her before the lights on stage dimmed and panned the camera to get the audience’s reaction.

Songwriter Diane Warren talks to Chrissy

On the red carpet, songwriter Diane Warren admitted to E! Message that she didn’t want Chrissy to sing the Oscar-nominated song. She revealed that the This Is Us star wasn’t her first choice to sing on the Breakthrough soundtrack, let alone stand with you.

Diane changed her tune after hearing Chrissy sing and knew that the actress was the one who sang the original song.

“I was blown away. I didn’t originally want her for the song. I wanted a more established artist. I didn’t know she could sing. She went to my studio and said,” Okay, I’ll be back in a few hours. “And when I heard her in the song, I was blown away, totally blown away, she was incredible, ”said the songwriter.

Chrissy may not have been Diane’s first choice, but due to her reaction to Chrissy’s Oscar performance, the actress was the right choice. The camera panned to Diane when Chrissy finished the song and Diane was moved to tears.

There is no question that Chrissy Metz performed emotionally at the 2020 Oscars. Even her choice of a dark dress was a perfect match for the powerful yet somber depiction of I stand with you.

She walked the red carpet in a beautiful, bright red dress, so switching was a clear decision to set the mood Chrissy wanted to put on stage.

What did you think of the performance of this Is Us Oscar award?