Watch the launch of the Genesis GV80 2021 in North America here at 8 p.m. EST / 2 a.m.CET

The Genesis GV80 2021 will premiere in the United States shortly and the revelation can be streamed live from 8:00 p.m. EAST.

The unveiling of the GV80 in the United States comes just weeks after the luxury SUV celebrated its world debut in South Korea and although the American model is largely the same, we expect to see it differentiated from the GV80 intended to Asian markets.

In particular, the 3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder originally sold in South Korea is not expected to go to the U.S. It is a bit of a shame because the engine delivers 274 hp and 434 lb-ft (589 Nm ) of torque and has been well received by journalists who have already tested the first SUV from Genesis.

In some foreign markets, the GV80 will also be available with an entry-level 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 300 hp and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) and a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 offering up to ” at 375 hp and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque. It remains to be seen whether these two engines will be offered in the United States.

Visually, the Genesis GV80 should largely resemble the American market, but to comply with local regulations, it will have to adopt orange indicators in its elegant quad headlights. Inside, a few minor changes could be made, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Details regarding the price and availability of the SUV remain unknown at this point. We should learn more during the unveiling. On February 2, Genesis will air its very first Super Bowl ad to promote the GV80.

