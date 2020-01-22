Watch the Jonas Brothers Day drink with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers manages to get the celebrities toss out the drunk dirt and his latest victims are none other than the Jonas Brothers. In a new segment of Late Night, Meyers takes the trio to the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn for several rounds of drinks. The group is joined by Jack McBrayer and Seth’s brother Josh for the antics, which involve drinking games and his brother-themed cocktails.

In the clip, everyone starts with a beer before Meyers steps behind the bar to create sibling-themed drinks. These include “The First Born,” which involves a 30-year-old scotch tape and an Alka Seltzer, and a drink served in a bottle in honor of the younger brothers.

The group is also embarking on a series of drinking games, including a test to see to what extent the Jonas Brothers can identify other famous brothers (they immediately fail by not knowing the Marx Brothers). They also play a game called “Hair Goalz”, which doesn’t seem to have many rules, and try their skills in an arrogant Shuffleboard game.

The group gets more and more intoxicated and decides to use their drunkenness to write a pop song in five minutes. As expected, the Jonas Brothers song is pretty decent, but the Meyers team isn’t as successful.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers released a clip for their single “What a Man Gotta Do” and followed it with an alternative version of the clip earlier this week.