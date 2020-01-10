Watch the Halsey Shania Twain channel in the `` You Should Be Sad '' video

Loading...

Halsey has released a new single, “You Should Be Sad”, as well as an accompanying music video directed by Colin Tilley. In the clip, the singer goes to an underground western country nightclub, where many beautiful people dance online. The musician, dressed only in a bikini and a cowboy hat, joins her in singing the emotionally worked pop song. The video references several other female artists, from Lady Gaga to Shania Twain to Christina Aguilera.

“The meanest and most heartbreaking songs all come from across the country,” said Halsey on Twitter. “I wrote“ YSBS ”on my living room floor on my guitar. Plenty of time in Nashville too. She added: “Each song has its own identity! I’ve always said “the album changes its mind as often as I do”. “

“You Should Be Sad” is the latest version of Halsey’s next album, Manic, which is scheduled for release January 17 via Capitol Records. So far, she has shared many songs on the album, including “Suga’s Interlude”, with BGA’s SUGA, “Final // beautiful stranger”, “Graveyard”, “Without Me” and “clementine”.

Halsey will appear on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest on January 25 alongside host Adam Driver. The North American part of his Manic World Tour will begin June 2 in Seattle, Washington White River Amphitheater. The trek includes stops at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Forest Hills Stadium in New York, the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo, blackbear and PVRIS will support certain dates of the tour.