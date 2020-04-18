Watch the Global Citizen All-Star special program One World: Together at Home

Global Citizen will broadcast live their special charity evening “A World: Together at Home to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers”, a virtual concert with the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga , Lizzo and dozens of others.

The special can be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. IS in the video above, as well as ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch and Twitter.

The special show – hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon of late night television – will also star Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong and LL Cool J.

Matthew McConaughey, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, Lupita Nyong’o, Ellen DeGeneres, Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities participating in the special, which will raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as for locals and regional charities providing food, shelter and health care to those in need.

In a statement, Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One world: together at home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global struggle to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live broadcast will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect others. “

the One world special is a kind of spin-off from the series “Together at home” Global Citizen has been broadcasting online for several weeks. The campaign sparked support for relief efforts with home concerts by artists like Legend, Martin, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Common. To date, Global Citizen has raised more than $ 30 million for WHO’s coronavirus response efforts.