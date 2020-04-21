Watch the Foxies return to high school in the nostalgic “Anti Socialite”

[Photo credit: Chance Edwards]

Nashville pop-rock trio the Foxies take us all back to the days of high school physical education, complete with shorts and sweatbands, in their brand new video clip ‘Anti Socialite’. The band will premiere the video exclusively for their energetic, glittery track with AltPress.

Singer Julia Lauren Bullock, guitarist Jake Ohlbaum and drummer Rob Bodley had the unique opportunity to team up with John Oates, half of the iconic musical duo Hall & Oates. You can catch him operating vintage sports coach looks, whistling and all, in the video.

Read more: This is why fans think twenty one pilots will release more new music soon

The Foxies are getting ready to release their upcoming EP, Growing up is dead, scheduled for May 29. The six-track offering will include the cheerful “Anti Socialite” and the blunt, grunge-tinted single “Call Me When Your Phone Dies”.

AltPress was able to peek behind the scenes and catch up with the band on what inspired the track, what plans they have for their EP, and what it was like to work with the John Oates. Watch the full interview and the brand new video clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTAcIOPAP3Y [/ embed]

First and foremost, you had the opportunity to work with John Oates. How did that cameo come about and what was it like working with such an icon in the video for “Anti Socialite”?

JULIA LAUREN BULLOCK: Frankly, it was such a surreal moment. Our best friend Morgan Swank, who wrote and produced the video and has a magical way of making things happen, gave us a list of actors and musicians that she believes would fit well in the coaching role. She texted me about a week and a half before filming and said, “So… John Oates loves your music. He becomes the coach! “I texted my family right after that. Mr. Oates is the most amazing and inspiring person to be around. He was genuinely interested in us, as musicians and as people. That’s a wonderful feeling, especially from an icon like him, now he’s our coach Fox.

In the video, you all put on your workout clothes and went to the gym in style. Where did the idea for your nostalgic high school themed music video come from?

JAKE OHLBAUM: Morgan Swank is not only a great friend and supporter of all of us on and off the stage, but also a genius. We were all so excited to work together after seeing each other’s work up close for so long. Her concepts tend to connect the whole, and this perfectly captured our humor, our intensity and our love for each other as band members. Anyway, she did a few rough treatments of the video for us before we did everything for it. I couldn’t imagine it having a different institution now. As a big fan of movies like Dazed and confused, The breakfast club, etc., I was so excited. It is the perfect setting.

You also recruited many young people for this video. What was it like working with a cast of high school students, and how much fun was it to play dodgeball for a video shoot?

ROB BODLEY: That was probably one of my favorite parts of recording this video clip. First, the dodgeball scene was without a doubt one of the highlights of that day and possibly all year round. It was a legacy from when they allowed dodgeball at school. I had the pleasure of shooting some hoops with some talented guys during the shoot, and it was so encouraging to see how excited they were in a music video. It really kept the energy of a long day of shooting.

Tell us the story behind the song. What life experiences, if any, have helped shape the text for “Anti Socialite”?

BULLOCK: This song is the national anthem of social exhaustion. Let’s be real. Fitting in, being popular, hanging out and being ‘on’ all the time is so damn exhausting. I always went crazy for FOMO because I had, and still have, this weird complex that people will forget who I am if I am not physically around them. But after years of trying raggedly to be everywhere at once, I realized this: I’m damn much happier sitting on my couch drinking wine alone. So this song is an ode to growing up and sticking to yourself first.

“To all the boys and girls who tried to walk a thousand miles in shoes we could barely stand in / when we could barely tolerate your personality / that’s a problem, don’t you see?” is a powerful line. What do you hope listeners take away from this message?

OHLBAUM: I really hope it sends a message that it’s completely OK, and frankly so healthy, to own some of your darkness and weakness. It is not such a crime to want to take a break from people – or even to take a break from it sure people. I’ve never been able to hang out with people who … I just didn’t want to hang out. I think we’re putting so much pressure on ourselves to behave in a certain way or to present ourselves in a certain way, socially, and I think this text is not just about owning the moments when you’re just tired of it and need a break, but demand that others do the same.

You share your new EP, Growing up is dead, in May. What can listeners expect from this release? Are there any themes you want them to take away and apply in real life?

BULLOCK: Listeners should expect a body of work that explains the workings of my mind – all the threads in my brain and where each of them leads. We have a song that touches on self-care by being antisocial. A song about mental illness and how I can become a total hyper hypochondriac, written as a comic conversation with myself. And a beautiful self-love folk song that started as a love song for someone, but is also a love song for myself, reminding myself that I love deeply and that I will always stay. Just to name a few.

OHLBAUM: Own yourself, be yourself [and] share yourself. We try to admit and accept something about ourselves in each of the songs on our EP, and that’s such a credit to Julia as the singer and our co-writers. But each of these songs brings something internal and introduces it to our audience, usually quite loudly. I think that’s so healthy and powerful. It’s not about bragging rights. It’s just about something inside that has to get out.

How do you stay personally healthy during this period of self-isolation? Any advice for creatives in a rut for not being quarantined?

BULLOCK: Being quarantined is now a weird ‘new standard’. There is so much time to create that we sometimes spend more time thinking up creating than actually doing it. And because of the tremendous time we have, it is easy to fall into someone’s mind, the dark parts that people never see. When I feel myself sliding into Rutsville, I call FaceTime the band, call a friend I haven’t talked to in a while or just remind myself that the world needed the moment to pause everything so that the weather could breathe.

OHLBAUM: You are so not only. That keeps me going – it’s not like when we’re sad about canceling tours, meetings, and sessions that no one else is. We all got somehow touched by this thing. I try to focus on gratitude, set small goals, and get one or two things done creatively every day. The more we can focus on keeping the chains moving in this weird time, the easier it will be to adjust when we finally get moving full time again.

BODY: Drums and video games keep me healthy. My advice to creatives who may be in a rut would be to grant yourself grace. This is something we have never experienced before, and it is not easy for the soul to sit still and get stuck in the house. Another advice is to use the time to work on your vessel. Whatever area you are missing, use the time to strengthen it.