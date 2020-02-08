Watch The Fighters Face Off at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ETPT

UFC 247 Tomorrow it is going downhill and you can see how the fighters are fighting their opponents in today’s weigh-in.
Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
At the event on Saturday, light heavyweight king Jon Jones will throw hands, feet and probably elbows with Dominick Reyes. The latter was awarded a title shot after the 6-0 win in the UFC and after Reyes’ retirement by Chris Weidman in October.
Jones hasn’t fought since last July when he was making his way to defeating Thiago Santos.
Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face Katlyn Chookagian in the co-headliner.
You can check the ceremonial weights from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ETPT.
UFC 247 lineup
Here is the lineup for UFC 247 hosted by the Toyata Center in Houston.
MAIN CARD
UFC light heavyweight championship
Jon Jones (c) against Dominick Reyes
UFC Female Flyweight Championship
Valentina Shevchenko (c) against Katlyn Chookagian
Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis versus Ilir Latifi
PRELIMINARY CARD
Middleweight: Trevin Giles against Antonio Arroyo
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
Female flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Bantamweight: Miles Johns against Mario Bautista
Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalala