Watch The Fighters Face Off at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ETPT

UFC 247 Tomorrow it is going downhill and you can see how the fighters are fighting their opponents in today’s weigh-in.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

At the event on Saturday, light heavyweight king Jon Jones will throw hands, feet and probably elbows with Dominick Reyes. The latter was awarded a title shot after the 6-0 win in the UFC and after Reyes’ retirement by Chris Weidman in October.

Jones hasn’t fought since last July when he was making his way to defeating Thiago Santos.

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face Katlyn Chookagian in the co-headliner.

You can check the ceremonial weights from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ETPT.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOOJR5Ttags (/ embed)

UFC 247 lineup

Here is the lineup for UFC 247 hosted by the Toyata Center in Houston.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

MAIN CARD

UFC light heavyweight championship

Jon Jones (c) against Dominick Reyes

UFC Female Flyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) against Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis versus Ilir Latifi

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight: Trevin Giles against Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Female flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Bantamweight: Miles Johns against Mario Bautista

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalala