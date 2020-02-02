Watch the Chrysler 300 Use Pickup trailer as a stunt ramp in New Orleans

What happened to driving and doing nothing?

Has it become too old-fashioned and boring for us humans? We may have been led to believe that we could multitask, but in reality we cannot. This is a myth that has long been shattered by scientists, and it is very dangerous to believe it when you are driving a vehicle.

Take, for example, the driver of the white Chrysler 300 in this dashcam video that was shot in New Orleans, Lousiana on January 22nd. About 200 meters ahead of them was a pickup truck with a trailer in the lane.

Observe: Distracted Malibu driver loses it, is said to have written an SMS and drove

Mind you, the stationary truck was only signaled with a cone that was too close to it and on which the hazard warning lights were not on. However, this does not exempt the Chrysler driver from noticing a truck and trailer in the middle of the lane in front of them in broad daylight.

This is probably because they saw nothing at all, based on the speed the sedan was driving when climbing the trailer and hitting the pickup. As a result of this reckless behavior, the truck cabin was flattened and the Chrysler was badly damaged. He landed on the right side after jumping over the stationary ensemble in the Dukes of Hazzard style.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries, but you can imagine what could have happened if someone had been in the truck when the Chrysler struck. As for the perpetrator, our money is that his eyes were glued to the phone when this happened.

