Watch the best trailers for the movies coming out this weekend

Movies directed to a cinema near you

Updated: 3:05 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

“Underwater”, everywhere in theaters

A team of underwater researchers rushes to safety after an earthquake threatens their underground laboratory.

Watch the trailer above and an interview with director William Eubank below:

“Like A Boss”, everywhere in theaters

Best friends and business partners Mia and Mel are over their heads financially and a takeover offer puts their friendship at risk. Watch the clip below:

“The Informer”, everywhere in the rooms

The world of an honorably released special operations soldier is turned upside down when he is imprisoned after a fight to protect his wife and has the possibility of early release by becoming an FBI informer on a mission to eliminate the most powerful boss in the world. New York crime. Watch the trailer below:

“1917”, everywhere in theaters

The audience will get a glimpse of the First World War trench warfare and follow two young British soldiers trying to cross enemy lines to deliver a crucial message. Watch the trailer below:

“Just Mercy”, in theaters around the world

A historic battle for justice, based on a true story. Watch the trailer below:

“Three Christs”, in some theaters

Based on a true story, the film follows psychiatrist Dr Alan Stone (Richard Gere) as he studies the cases of three men – Joseph (Peter Dinklage), Leon (Walton Goggins) and Clyde (Bradley Whitford) – each they believe are Jesus Christ. Watch the trailer below:

