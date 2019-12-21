[WATCH] The & # 39; Little Women & # 39; decide who wants to see Harry Styles live

Loading...

Greta Gerwig's Little Women reconstructs the story of four young sisters, a story that was originally published in 1868. The film itself is not only an adaptation of the book true to the original, but also deals with the social subtleties of the time. The film has a star cast with appearances by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and others. Even though the film is set in the 19th century, the characters' personalities still reflect modern sentiments, especially when it comes to love. In an interview with the actors on the red carpet, the Little Women stars were asked which character would most likely attend a Harry Styles concert – and everyone agreed who it would be.

Ronan is the first to answer the question. The actress replied that the character Amy would go to a Harry Styles concert and even admitted that she herself loves the singer. "I love his album," she said, referring to the latest Fine Line record. Florence Pugh, who plays the character Amy in the film, agreed to Ronan. "I have a feeling she would also ask him to marry her," said Pugh. "She would probably push him to marry her." Eliza Scanlen, who plays Beth in the film, had a similar feeling, saying Amy would be "the first one to pass out for Harry."

Watch the cast of Little Women talking about Harry Styles above.

Fine Line is now available through Columbia. Get it here.