[WATCH] Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" video behind the scenes

To celebrate Christmas, Taylor Swift recently shared a video for a new song called "Christmas Tree Farm" based on her actual upbringing on a Christmas tree farm. Now Swift has pulled back the curtain on how the song came about through a new behind-the-scenes video that brings the track together.

Swift introduces the song by saying, "So it would work – these are chords that I don't normally use, so take them with you – but it would mean how you are in town and how you are stressed out and your life feels really bad, but there is a Christmas tree farm in your heart! “From then on, the video shows how Swift is working on the song as it approaches its final state.

Before that, she told Esquire about her time at the tree farm in 2014: “It was such a strange place to grow up. But it has consolidated this unnatural excitement about autumn and then the holiday season. My friends are so fed up that I am talking about the coming autumn. They are like, "What are you, an elf?" [My father would] and tend to think of the farm as his hobby. He would get up four hours earlier to mow the fields on his tractor. We all had jobs. Mine picked the praying mantis' pods from the trees and collected them so that the beetles would not hatch in people's houses. "

