[WATCH] Supernatural explains "freestyling" and "rapping off the head"

Loading...

Freestyling and battle rapping are among the oldest hip-hop traditions. However, online circles have recently been discussing what constitutes freestyle. Some are convinced that a rapper has to improvise rhymes, while others believe that a freestyle is simply a free-form verse, for which there are no restrictions in terms of concept, topic or length. No less an authority than the legendary Battle Rapper Supernatural burdened the debate during his appearance in the People's Party with Talib Kweli, which is at the top.

At the 1: 18: 00 mark, co-moderator Jasmin Leigh Nat asks him to break down what he does in his characteristic, thoughtful style. "Off-the-head is the purest form of freestyling," he explains. "But freestyling can also be a coherent written rhyme without a specific direction." “A real freestyle,” says Nat, “lives in the moment. Rhyme about what you rhyme about and let it flow … once you start tapping into this realm as an artist, you can only become a better artist. "

Artists who have mastered the arts include Big Sean, Cardi B., Eminem, Young MA, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae and Juice WLRD, whose collection of impressive freestyles has reappeared after his death. Including a brand new freestyle in which he rhymes for 14 minutes in a row.

People’s Party is a weekly Talib Kweli interview show with well-known guests who deal with hip-hop, culture and politics. Subscribe via Apple, Spotify or YouTube.

,